Monday Musing

[ Amar Sangno ]

The euphoria prevailing at the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Vivek Vihar, Itanagar, says it all: the ruling party is still going strong and remains very much relevant and invincible, as do its tall leaders in the high command, whose larger-than-life pictures adorn the party office.

Even before the counting of the election results officially ended, Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein were quick to acknowledge the dedication and hard work of the party’s grassroots workers, dedicating the success of the BJP in the local bodies’ election to the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

“From remote villages to urban wards, from the youths to our elders, this victory belongs to every Arunachalee who dreams of progress, dignity and opportunity. Your support energises us to work harder, serve with humility and take development to the last mile without discrimination and compromise,” stated CM Khandu, assuring that the party and his government would honour this trust every single day.

This time the saffron party is having a bittersweet electoral experience: while recapturing the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) and the state rural zilla parishad constituencies with a resounding majority, the party’s wild celebrations are tinged with sadness over the humiliating defeat in the Pasighat Municipal Council (PMC) election, where it won only two out of eight seats, conceding five to the People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) and one to an independent candidate.

The party’s dismal performance in the PMC and rural zilla parishad constituencies – where it managed to win only two out of four ZPM seats – has raised serious questions about party president Kaling Moyong’s leadership. Moyong, as the state party chief, has not only lost the PMC rampart but also lost his home zilla parishad constituency (9 Bogong-II, rural).

Overall, in East Siang district, out of the 14 zilla parishad member seats, the BJP managed to win eight seats. The remaining six ZPM seats went to the formidable PPA, which emerged as the dark horse, at least in East Siang district. The BJP’s incumbent chief municipal councillor Okiam Moyong Borang has also lost.

Moyong is being accused of focusing on party image-building in other constituencies while leaving his own stronghold at the mercy of demotivated grassroots workers. Party insiders in Pasighat claimed that lack of coordination and dedicated party grassroots workers, alongside wrong ticket distribution and poor strategy contributed to the ruling party’s humiliating defeat in East Siang district.

“There was no proper directions and assignments and no party in-charge to coordinate and oversee the entire election strategies for Pasighat PMC and rural,” claimed an insider on condition of anonymity.

It is also alleged that ticket distribution was not done in accordance with the recommendations of grassroots workers, who know the pulse of the people and had real-time information on the winnability of the candidates.

“After becoming the state party president, he hardly focuses on his own constituency and home district. He has held only three or four party meetings across the eight municipal council areas. How can you expect good result in such situation?” he asked furiously.

A string of spats among the party workers in the official WhatsApp group, squarely blaming the party high command at the Itanagar office for the poor performance in the PMC and zilla parishad elections in East Siang district are evidence that party workers desire Moyong to focus more on his lost fortress alongside the party assignments.

“Losing the PMC is humiliating and shameful, since our own party president belongs to Pasighat. Grassroots party workers’ morale is shattered after seeing the PMC election result,” an insider added.

On the other hand, the PPA, led by Pasighat East MLA Tapi Darang, had dedicated party workers on the ground, who reportedly worked day in and day out, outpacing the ruling BJP in winning the PMC seats.

When asked for a reaction, BJP party president Kaling Moyong blamed division of votes between the BJP and independent candidates, saying that it gave an advantage to the PPA. It is said that a majority of the independent candidates were from the BJP and had been denied party tickets. Moyong further admitted that anti-incumbency also played a major role in the party’s sluggish performance.

“Though the results are disappointing and beyond the party’s expectations, nevertheless with all humility we accept the mandate of the people. It’s time for deep introspection and work to regain the lost ground,” said Tobom Dai, the party spokesperson, urging party workers to ruminate over the election results.

Of course, it may be too early to write off BJP president Kaling Moyong’s leadership just because he conceded the PMC to his rival PPA MLA Tapi Darang. However, as of now, it would not be wrong to call Moyong a king without a kingdom.