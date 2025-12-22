SHILLONG, 21 Dec: Arunachal Pradesh registered a hard-fought 1-0 win over Sikkim in the 79th National Championship for Santosh Trophy (2025-26) at the SSA football stadium here in Meghalaya on Sunday.

The decisive moment of the match came in the 57th minute, when RD Karma found the back of the net to seal all three points for Arunachal. The team displayed disciplined defending, strong midfield control, and excellent teamwork to maintain the slender lead until the final whistle.

The Arunachal side is being led by head coach Kipa Bharat, with Rocky Ramching as team manager. With this victory, Arunachal currently stands at the top of the group table, strengthening their chances of qualification for the final round of the 79th Santosh Trophy, provided they maintain this momentum.

The team will next face host Meghalaya on 23 December, a crucial fixture that could further solidify Arunachal’s position in the group.