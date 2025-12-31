ITANAGAR, 31 Dec: The Donyi Polo Day was celebrated with religious fervour and spiritual solemnity across Arunachal Pradesh on 31 December.

The celebration began with prayers for the well-being of the entire universe and for harmonious coexistence of humankind with nature, reflecting the core values of the indigenous faith, Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) said in a release.

The celebration largely centred on spiritual reflection and indigenous faith practices in all districts. Prayer sessions were organised in all prayer centres.

Eminent speakers and resource persons were invited to deliberate on the significance of the Donyi Polo Day, who highlighted its spiritual, cultural, and philosophical essence.

The life and teachings of Golgi Bote Talom Rukbo, who is also considered as the founder of Donyi-Poloism, was elucidated during the celebrations.

Cultural presentations by various groups also formed an integral part of the celebrations held across the state.

Meanwhile, IFCSAP president Dr. Emi Rumi and its secretary Maya Murtem expressed gratitude to the state government for declaring 31 December as Donyi Polo Day. They called upon the people to utilise the day to reconnect with their spiritual roots, reaffirm their faith, and work collectively towards the preservation and promotion of the state’s rich traditions and cultural heritage.

Meanwhile, indigenous affairs secretary Pige Ligu dedicated the Tribal Culture Centre at Ligu to the people of Ligu and nearby villages on the occasion of Donyi Polo Day.

Addressing the gathering, Ligu emphasised the importance of protecting and preserving indigenous traditions and culture. He said that preservation can be achieved only through the active practice of traditional values and customs. He called upon the community to collectively stand up for safeguarding their rich cultural heritage.

Ligu stated that the centre would serve as an important platform for the practice, promotion, and preservation of indigenous traditions and culture.

He also urged parents to pay due attention to the education of their children, highlighting their crucial role in guiding and supporting children in the field of education for a better future.

The inaugural programme was attended by Donyi Polo believers from nearby villages, Gaon Burahs, PRI members and officials of Gepen village.

At Pasighat, the Donyi Polo Day was observed with great enthusiasm at Engo Takar Dere.

Central Donyi Polo Yalam Kebang president Dr. Tajong Tasung highlighted the importance of preserving and practising the Donyi Polo faith in everyday life. He called upon the younger generation to take pride in their cultural roots and actively participate in safeguarding indigenous faiths.

MLA Tapi Darang also attended the celebration and offered prayer.

The programme featured traditional prayers, ritual offerings, and cultural performances.

The Donyi Polo Nyedar Namlo, Pachin, Naharlagun also celebrated the day with various programmes.

The celebration began in the morning with a procession by the followers of Donyi Poloism, followed by ‘nyetam’ prayer at the Namlo.

Addressing the gathering, Kamen Ringu, who delivered his speech in Tani language, called upon the people to preserve and promote their indigenous languages and culture. He said that language is a symbol of identity, unity, and self-respect.

Patron of Pachin Colony DPNN, Tai Tagak also thanked Chief Minister Pema Khandu for declaring Donyi Polo Day as an annual local holiday in the Tani belts of Arunachal Pradesh. He said that the official recognition of the Donyi Polo Day will strengthen efforts to preserve and promote indigenous belief system of the Tani community.

The Indigenous Faith & Cultural Society Arunachal Pradesh-Itanagar Capital Region (IFCSAP-ICR) unit celebrated the day at Donyi-Polo Gamgii at the Police Training Centre in Banderdewa.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, IFCSAP-ICR president Kipa Hipik urged all indigenous faith believers to stay united.

IFCSAP-ICR general secretary Take Lusi Sorum highlighted indigenous faith activities in the ICR region.

APCC president Bosiram Siram joined the believers of Donyi Poloism in celebrating the day at various places in East Siang district. He attended the celebrations at Yagrung, Takilalung, and Runne Donyi Polo Gangging in Pasighat.

Addressing the gatherings, Siram expressed serious concern over the ‘gradual erosion’ of indigenous culture, traditions, and faith systems, particularly among the younger generation. He cautioned that the loss of cultural roots inevitably leads to a loss of identity, and warned that blind imitation of external influences poses a grave threat to the rich tribal heritage of the state.

“Culture, tradition, and indigenous faith are the true parameters of our original tribal life. When these are weakened, our identity and values are endangered,” Siram opined.

He said that while modernization is inevitable, it must not come at the cost of abandoning ancestral wisdom, ethical living, and community harmony rooted in indigenous faith.

The APCC president reiterated that the preservation of indigenous faith and culture is not merely a religious concern, but a collective responsibility to safeguard the identity, unity, and continuity of tribal society. “Cultural preservation strengthens social harmony and ensures that future generations remain firmly connected to their roots,” he said.

The APCC reaffirmed its commitment to protect indigenous faiths, traditions, and cultural heritage, and to raise its voice against any force or policy that threatens the cultural identity of the tribal communities of the state.