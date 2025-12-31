ITANAGAR, 31 Dec: In his New Year message, Governor K.T Parnaik said that the year 2025 has been a truly progressive and eventful chapter in Arunachal Pradesh’s growth story, marked by significant achievements and forward momentum.

“On the national front, guided by the spirit of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed challenges into opportunities, steering the nation towards self-reliance, strength, and success,” the Governor said in a message.

He said that Modi’s visionary and pragmatic initiatives, particularly in the areas of foreign policy, transport and communication, defence, education, and agriculture, are laying a strong foundation for sustained socio-economic progress.

“Closer home, the successful conduct of Panchayati Raj elections and the enthusiastic participation of our people reflect a deepening democratic consciousness and a shared commitment to grassroots governance,” he said.

Parnaik has extended warm greetings to every citizen of the state for a happy, healthy, and prosperous 2026.

The Governor wished that the year ahead would usher in renewed hope, lasting peace, harmony, and tranquility, and open new avenues for all-round development and prosperity across the state.

“As we step into the New Year, let us renew our resolve to move forward with the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, strengthen Arunachal Pradesh’s journey towards greater self-reliance, and continue contributing meaningfully to the national vision of Viksit Bharat@2047, the Governor said.

He expressed hoped that with the active cooperation, unity, and dedication of every citizen, the people of the state will achieve inclusive growth, lasting development, and a brighter future for all. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)