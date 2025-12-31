DAPORIJO, 30 Dec: Dong Volleyball Club (DVC) won the 52nd Central Si-Donyi Hilo Yade Nidak Volleyball Tournament, defeating Chetam Volleyball Club 3-2 in a highly-contested final played here in Upper Subansiri district on Tuesday.

DVC won the match 23-25, 25-17, 25-10, 22-25, and 15-13.

Earlier, DVC had beaten Dugi Volleyball Club 25-12, 25-10 and entered the final.

The winning team was awarded a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a trophy, while the runner-up was given Rs 50,000 along with a trophy. The prizes were sponsored by former home minister Daklo Nidak Tamin, husband of Yade Nidak, in whose memory the tournament was organised, former Si-Donyi Hilo celebration committee chairman Dosh Dasi Tamin informed in a release.

Daklo Nidak Tamin is the second person to sponsor the Si-Donyi Hilo Volleyball Tournament, after the Dubi family, which had sponsored the Dubi Nogam Memorial Volleyball Tournament running trophy from 2019-22, the release said.

Yade Nidak was a founder member of the Donyi Ane Punung Troupe for the Si-Donyi Hilo in 1975, and worked tirelessly for the protection, preservation and promotion indigenous faith and culture.

Upper Subansiri District Football Association president Pentum Siga also spoke.

Earlier, Central Si-Donyi Hilo Celebration Committee-2026 chairman Sunyi Pakding Kodak expressed appreciation for Daklo Nidak for sponsoring the tournament, and stated that such tournaments provide players with a platform to showcase their talents.

The festival’s celebration committee secretary Tabu Rago was also present at the closing ceremony.