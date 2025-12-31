MEBO, 30 Dec: A training programme on nursery management practices for producing quality planting material of Arunachal orange was conducted under the Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) of the All India Coordinated Research Project on Fruits (AICRPF) at Mebo village in East Siang district on 30 December.

Pasighat-based College of Horticulture and Forestry’s (CHF) Fruit Science HoD Dr Barun Singh emphasised the importance of quality planting material in enhancing productivity, ensuring uniform growth, and improving the longevity of Arunachal orange orchards.

Assistant Professor Dr N Devachandra conducted a comprehensive session on nursery techniques for citrus, covering selection of suitable rootstocks, nursery hygiene, and scientific seedling management.

Dr Nimbolkar Prasant Kisan highlighted various propagation techniques employed for producing true-to-type and healthy planting material of Arunachal orange.

AICRPF senior scientist Dr Rohit Shukla elaborated plant protection measures in citrus nurseries, stressing on integrated approaches for effective management of pests and diseases at the nursery stage.

As part of the programme, garden toolkits were distributed to the beneficiaries to encourage adoption of improved nursery management practices and to support livelihood enhancement under the TSP initiative.

The programme was organised by the AICRPF’s Pasighat centre and the CHF’s fruit science department, and saw the participation of 50 farmers and stakeholders from the adopted village.