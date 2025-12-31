ITANAGAR, 30 Dec: Governor K T Parnaik has extended greetings and best wishes to the people of the state, particularly the Donyi Polo faith believers, on the occasion of Donyi Polo Day, and expressed hope that the day would inspire collective resolve to preserve, protect, and proudly promote age-old cultural practices and traditions.

The governor said that Arunachal Pradesh is blessed with a rich mosaic of indigenous faiths and cultures, among which the legacy of the Abo Tani people holds a special place. Several tribes of the state regard themselves as the sons and daughters of Abo Tani, their revered ancestral forebear, and are united by a shared lineage, customs, and vibrant oral traditions.

Deeply rooted in reverence for nature, community harmony, and strong moral values, the Donyi Polo faith embodies a way of life that emphasises balance, resilience, and unity, he said.

“On this significant day, I join the people of Arunachal Pradesh in offering our prayers for peace, progress, and harmonious coexistence among all communities of our state,” the governor said. (Lok Bhavan)