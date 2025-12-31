DAPORIJO, 30 Dec: The Indian Army, under Operation Sadbhavna, constructed a double-storey homestay in Taksing in Upper Subansiri district and dedicated the facility to the local community under the Vibrant Village Programme.

The project has been executed by the Spearhead Division of the Spear Corps with the aim of strengthening community welfare, generating sustainable livelihood opportunities, and promoting border tourism in the region.

The homestay is expected to provide a reliable source of income to local residents while improving tourism infrastructure in this strategically important border area. (DIPRO)