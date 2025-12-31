DULIAJAN, 30 Dec: Extending its corporate social responsibility arm, Oil India Limited (OIL) donated an ambulance to the primary health centre (PHC) in Walong in Anjaw district.

The ambulance was flagged off by Women & Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul in the presence of OIL general managers Diganta Kumar Borah and Kishore Kumar Baishya, and other senior officials of the PSU and the district administration on 29 December, according to an OIL release.

The ambulance is expected to significantly improve patient mobility and emergency response capabilities at the PHC, thereby benefiting the local population of Walong and surrounding areas, the release added.