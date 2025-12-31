PASIGHAT, 30 Dec: East Siang district has witnessed a significant reduction in drug-related activities this year, thanks to the concerted efforts of all stakeholders, including the district administration, police, NGOs, CBOs, and civil society.

East Siang DC Sonalika Jiwani made the observation after reviewing the action taken reports submitted by various stakeholder departments at a narco-coordination (NCORD) meeting held here on Tuesday. This was the year’s final monthly NCORD meeting held by the East Siang police.

The DC commended the proactive initiatives undertaken to strengthen the anti-drug campaign, stating that the milestones achieved in this mission are “heartening.” Jiwani acknowledged the crucial role played by all stakeholders, which, she said, has led to impressive results, including noticeable improvements and reduced activity in previously identified drug hotspots due to intensified and consistent patrolling. (DIPRO)