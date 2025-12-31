AALO, 30 Dec: A team of the West Siang district police, along with the Anti-Drug Squad arrested a drug peddler from Namsai district on Monday and seized approximately 10 grams of suspected heroin and one mobile handset from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Sunanda Khein.

A West Siang police team, led by Sub-Inspector Lakhi Mena, reached Namsai in continuation to the investigation of Aalo Police Station (PS) Case No 67/25 U/S 21(a) NDPS Act, and apprehended Khein from Junglai village.

During interrogation at the Namsai police station, the accused disclosed information indicating his involvement in illicit drug trafficking in Aalo, and revealed that a quantity of narcotic substance was concealed at his residence.

The West Siang police team rushed to the residence of the accused, conducted a search operation in the presence of Namsai PS OC Inspector Tayi Gadi, and seized the suspected heroin and one mobile handset suspected to have been used in connection with drug trafficking.

Subsequently, the accused, along with the seized articles, was brought to the Aalo police station.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of West Siang SP Kardak Riba and Aalo PS OC Inspector Yomken Riram.

Police sources said that investigation has revealed the involvement of a wider organised network in procurement and distribution of narcotic drugs. Further investigation is on.