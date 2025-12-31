Angel Chakma lost his life after being assaulted in Dehradun by local men. Reports say that the men verbally abused Angel and his brother using racist slurs. When Angel protested and said that they were Indians, the argument is reported to have escalated into a physical confrontation that turned violent. He died more than two weeks later, just after Christmas.

Police arrested five accused, including two juveniles, while the main accused, Yagya Awasthi, remains absconding. While the case has sparked widespread condemnation, outrage, and demands for a fast-track trial and stronger anti-discrimination laws, it is also a reminder that these are not isolated incidents. There are regular instances of racial abuse directed at people from the Northeast, mocking their looks. This unacceptable behaviour is deeply worrying.

Strong action by the police and the state must be initiated so that such acts of violence are not repeated. The final-year MBA student’s death adds to a series of deaths linked to racism, which are often dismissed as having other causes. This is no longer acceptable.

There must be an anti-racism law that is properly implemented.