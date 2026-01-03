ITANAGAR, 2 Jan: Governor KT Parnaik advocated a balanced and inclusive development approach for Arunachal Pradesh while sharing his broad vision for the state during a meeting with Chief Minister Pema Khandu here on Friday.

During the interaction, the governor highlighted four key pillars – education, health, hydropower, and tourism – as the “four wheels” driving the state’s progress.

Emphasising the importance of investing in the future, he called for a strong focus on youth development and capacity building, aligned with the national aspiration of Viksit Bharat@2047.

The governor also shared with the chief minister his recent engagements with the vice president of Indiaand the chief of defence staff, and deliberations held during a high-level security review meeting at the Lok Bhavan, underlining their relevance to the state’s strategic and developmental priorities.

The chief minister in turn apprised the governor of various ongoing developmental initiatives across the state. He shared insights from his recent district tours and participation in the Dong Sunrise Festival, highlighting grassroots progress, public outreach, and efforts aimed at inclusive growth and cultural promotion across Arunachal.

Both the governor and the chief minister reaffirmed their shared resolve to work together for peace, progress, and overall wellbeing of the state and its people.

In a separate meeting with chief secretary Manish Gupta, the governor discussed the possibility of exploring practical AI-driven solutions in governance and development, while also stressing on continued scaling and effective utilisation of India’s digital public infrastructure to improve outcomes, expand access, and strengthen citizen-centric services across the state.

He advised closer monitoring of developmental projects through effective use of geospatial technologies, underscoring the need for transparency, timely execution, and evidence-based decision-making.

The governor highlighted the need to accelerate structural transformation by investing in robust infrastructure, improving efficiency, and embracing cutting-edge technologies to drive sustainable and inclusive growth.

He also emphasised the importance of enhancing productivity and competitiveness in the manufacturing and services sectors.

The chief secretary apprised the governor of the ongoing initiatives covering urban development issues, hydropower projects status, security of the eastern districts, etc. (Lok Bhavan)