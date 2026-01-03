A forest patrolling team from the Rilloh wildlife range under the Pakke Tiger Reserve recently apprehended five individuals for illegally setting fires, felling trees, and sawing timber inside the Papum reserve forest, which falls within the tiger reserve’s buffer zone. During the operation, officials seized items used for timber felling and transportation. In a similar action conducted on 18 December, 2024, three more persons were arrested and power chainsaws were confiscated from the same range.

Officials stated that they are doing all they can to curb such illegal activities inside the park despite acute staff shortage, with only one regular officer posted to look after both the park and the forest. Enforcement efforts are being carried out with the support of STPF personnel, beat guards, anti-poaching squads, and other contractual staffers.

However, the staff need stronger institutional support, as commitment alone will not resolve the issue. There is a serious risk of large-scale illegal timber felling inside the park. With such limited manpower and the lack of sophisticated monitoring equipment, such attempts are likely to continue and may often succeed.