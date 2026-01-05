DAPORIJO, 4 Jan: The celebration of Si-Donyi Hilo, 2026 began here in Upper Subansiri district and various other parts of the district, including Dumpurijo and Taliha, besides in the Itanagar Capital Region, Mechukha in Shi-Yomi district and Aalo in West Siang district with the arrival of priests and punning parties.

Cultural programmes are being held at all the venues, showcasing the rich culture of the Tagin community.

At the central Si Donyi Hilo celebration here, the preliminary rounds of a beauty contest were being held at the time of reporting at 8 pm on Sunday. The final will be held on Monday.

Earlier, Daporijo ADC Biaro Sorum inaugurated the Si-Donyi Hilo food stalls on 2 January here.

The festival celebration committee has completely banned wildlife meat and Indian made foreign liquor,and declared the festival venue a drug-free zone.

The ADC appealed to all to maintain peace and communal harmony for smooth celebration of the festival.

Integrated Scheme for School Education (Samagrha Shiksha) Deputy State Project Director Sadung Gyadu also attended the inauguration programme, former Si Donyi Hilo celebration committee chairman Dosh Dasi Tamin informed in a release.