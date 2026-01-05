Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 4 Jan: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has carried out major transfer and posting of IAS and IPS officers of the AGMUT cadre.

In an order dated 4 January, the ministry transferred 31 IAS and 18 IPS officers.

Yashpal Garg, who is commissioner (law) and OSD to the chief secretary, has been transferred to Delhi. Papum Pare DC Vishaka Yadav has also been transferred to Delhi, while West Kameng DC Akriti Sagar has been posted to Jammu and Kashmir. Ankita Mishra from Goa has been transferred to Arunachal Pradesh.

Four IPS officers – AIGP (E) RP Meena, West Kameng SP Sudhansu Dhama, Chimpu-based 1st APBn Commandant SM Prabhudessai, and Namsangmukh-based 1 IRBn Commandant Sachin Kumar – have been transferred to Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, and Delhi, respectively.

IPS officers Mangesh Kashyap, Sandhya Swamy, Akshat Kausal, and Achin Garg have been transferred to Arunachal.