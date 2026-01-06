ITANAGAR, 5 Jan: Governor KT Parnaik has extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Si-Donyi Hilo of the Tagin community, and expressed hope that the sacred celebration would continue to strengthen and enrich the cultural heritage, time-honoured traditions, and spiritual values of the state.

“On this joyous and sacred occasion, I join my Tagin brethren in offering prayers to almighty Si Donyi and seek their blessings for peace, harmony, good health, abundant harvests, and good fortune for every individual, and for continued prosperity and wellbeing across Arunachal Pradesh,” the governor said. (Lok Bhavan)