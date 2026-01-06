[ Prem Chetry ]

NAMSHU, 5 Jan: Lha Soishi, a three-day triennial Bon ritual, began with zeal and religious fervour at Namshu village in West Kameng district on Monday.

Lha Soishi – literally, lha stands for god, while soishi means offering – is one of the oldest surviving Bon rituals, performed to gratify and appease the presiding deities Phu Aata Nambrog and his consort Aama Jomu, who are believed to have migrated from Bhutan, along with other subordinate deities such as Da Mandung Ser Jongpa, Nechen Aama Kora, Aata Khowti, Phu Shorpu, Karinkora, Namshu Mangma, Kelha Yulha, and Frami Tsangmi Bonpo.

GB Sonam Tsering said that this triennial ritual is vital as it is meant to appease all the deities believed to reside in the hills and mountains surrounding the village. During the three-day event, huge offerings of food and fruits, along with local rice beer, are made in anticipation of peace, prosperity, good health, protection from natural calamities, and a good harvest for the village.

Namshu village comprises four clans – Dungtotpa Bapu, Khochilu Bapa, Komu, and Tsarmu -arranged according to social hierarchy. Earlier, as per tradition, these four clans had seats on only four terraces at the ritual ground.

However, over time, many more terraces have been constructed to accommodate the growing population and ensure greater participation.

Along with the offerings, a white sheep is also offered alive to Aama Jomu for her ride during the event, while a black bull is offered to Phu Aata Nambrog a year prior to the triennial ritual. The enthusiastic participation of villagers in their traditional attire, along with the exchange of cuisine, marked the occasion as a grand festive event in the village.