TAKSING, 5 Jan: The Indian Army’s Spearhead Division has constructed a log hut with water storage facility in Ojugo village here in Upper Subansiri district.

The infrastructure was created as part of Operation Sadbhavana, the Indian Army’s flagship initiative aimed at promoting welfare, development and trust-building among local communities in far-flung and strategically important regions. The newly constructed facility will provide essential shelter and assured water availability, directly benefitting local villagers and graziers.