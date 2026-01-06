ITANAGAR, 5 Jan: A survey and participatory rural appraisal (PRA) exercise was carried out in Nepuwa village under Seppa West constituency in East Kameng district on 5 January, during which transect walks, social mapping, and resource mapping were conducted to collect primary data and community-based inputs.

The exercise, which was carried out with the active involvement of various departments, including RD&PR, PHE&WS, ArSRLM, Power, ICDS, and the public of Nepuwa village, helped in identifying existing resources and socioeconomic conditions, infrastructure gaps, community aspirations, and potential areas for sustainable development interventions, Bana BDO Rakham Langdo said in a release.

Housing patterns and resource availability were also surveyed, the release said, adding that the proposed model village plan will be prepared through inter-departmental convergence involving all departmentsconcerned.

Papu Valley ZPM Demo Cheri assured of his fullcooperation to ensure successful implementation of the pilot project, the release added.

The exercise was carried out following a directive of the home minister, the ISBA, PHE&WS and DIA.