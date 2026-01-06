LADA, 5 Jan: A large number of patients suffering from various ailments were treated during a medical camp conducted by the 59th Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) under its civic action programme at Lada village in Bichom district on Monday.

The patients were treated and provided with consultations by Deputy Commandant and Senior Medical Officer Dr Rishabh.

Medicines were provided to the needy patients free of cost.

The initiative also focused on improving the villages’ living conditions. Thermoware solar lamps were also distributed among the villagers.