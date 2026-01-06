DAPORIJO, 5 Jan: The ‘Somin Nyormin’ day of the central Si-Donyi Hilo was celebrated here in Upper Subansiri district on Monday, during which members of the Tagin community exchanged happiness, laughter, and festive greetings with each other.

The ‘Somin Nyormin’ day is celebrated on the second day, while the main celebration will be held on Tuesday.

The members of the community sang the Si-Donyi Hilo anthem together, marking the beginning of the celebration in the morning.

Punung display by Atu Si-Hoyi Acham was one of the main attractions of the day.

Seventeen punung troupes are participating in the festival here.

Earlier, Central Si-Donyi Hilo celebration committee chairman Pakding Kodak highlighted the significance of the festival, highlighting the meaning of Si-Donyi Hilo, where si means the Earth, donyi means the sun, and hilo means “power of the ritual chanting,” former Si-Donyi Hilo celebration committee chairman Dosh Dasi Tamin said in a release.

Kodak appealed to the Tagin Cultural Society (TCS) to “rectify or reconsider the formation of punung troupes on clan basis,” and TCS president Larji Rigia assured to look into it.

The prizes to the winners of various cultural and literary competitions were distributed on the occasion.

Local MLA Taniya Soki, ADC Biaro Sorum, and retired ADC Taga Ekke, among others, attended the celebration on Monday.