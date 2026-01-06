ITANAGAR, 5 Jan: Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV) Oyan has been selected in the grand finale of Big Bang 2026 – The Great Rotary Innovation Challenge, organised by the Rotary Club of Coimbatore West, with support from iExplore Foundation, the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), and the NITI Aayog.

Out of over 700 project submissions from 24 states across India, only 162 projects were shortlisted for the grand finale. Among these, the project titled ‘Aerobic composter’, presented by VKV Oyan, was selected, placing the school among the top innovative teams in the country.

The Preliminary Round I was conducted on 27 December, 2025, during which three participants from VKV Oyan presented their projects through Google Meet, with 10 minutes allotted to each presentation. Following the evaluation, one Class 8 student from VKV Oyan, Rubu Daniel’s project,’Aerobic composter’, was selected for the grand finale.

VKV Oyan is also the only school from the Northeastern region of India to be selected for showcasing its innovation at the prestigious national platform.

The grand finale of Big Bang 2026 will be held from 24-25 January at the National Model School, Peelamedu, Coimbatore, where selected teams from across the country will exhibit their innovations before eminent experts and juries.