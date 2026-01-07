PAPU NALLAH, 6 Jan: Bengia Rama, one of the earliest individuals from the erstwhile Subansiri district to matriculate, passed away at the age of 83.

His funeral was held on Tuesday at his private residence here.

Born in 1943 in Chulyu village in the present-day Keyi Panyor district, Rama retired from government service as an administrative officer of the PWD in 2001.

He was among the first generation of the Nyishi community to enter government service in Arunachal Pradesh.

He is survived by his wife, two sons, and six daughters.

The Bengia Welfare Society (BWS) in a statement paid tribute to late Rama for being one of the torchbearers of the Bengia clan and the Nyishi tribe.

“He was a sincere and dedicated government servant and a good father who ensured proper education for all his children. His legacy as a distinguished personality with an unstained track record will live on for eternity,” the BWS stated.