ITANAGAR, 6 Jan: Governor KT Parnaik urged the youths of Arunachal Pradesh to take pride in their identity and confidently share the unique stories of their state with the world.

The governor, who flagged off a group of youth leaders from the state for the 29th National Youth Festival under the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders’ Dialogue, to be held at the national capital, from the Lok Bhavan here on Tuesday, exhorted them to project a positive, confident, and progressive image of their state within the country as well as on global platforms. He said that the festival is not just an event but a celebration of ideas, culture, creativity, and youthful energy.

Emphasising the importance of perception management in today’s interconnected world, he urged them to emerge as voices of hope, harmony, and responsible change, shaping a brighter and more promising future for the state.

The governor encouraged the youths to remain open-minded learners, to observe best practices from other regions, and to bring back fresh ideas, particularly in the areas of skill development, emerging industries, games and sports, talent identification, and innovation across all levels of educational institutions.

He also sensitised the youths to the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025, describing them as landmark and forward-looking reforms aimed at strengthening rural livelihoods.

“This initiative is closely aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047 and holds immense potential to transform villages into centres of productivity, self-reliance, and inclusive growth,” the governor said.

Advising the young leaders to think beyond the present and prepare for the future, Parnaik urged them to explore and champion concepts such as smart villages, cleanliness, and optimal use of technology in governance. He encouraged the youths to become innovators and problem-solvers who use digital tools to address local challenges.

Earlier, Youth Affairs Secretary Abu Tayeng briefed the governor on the objectives, activities, and broader vision of the youth festival, highlighting its role in nurturing leadership, creativity, and national spirit among the youths. He also highlighted the efforts being made by the department to provide meaningful platforms for young people to express themselves and develop their potential.

During the interaction, the participating youthsshared their aspirations, questions, and personal experiences with the governor, reflecting their hopes, concerns, and dreams for the future. They spoke about the challenges they face and the opportunities they seek, creating a lively and meaningful exchange of ideas.

The governor responded with guidance drawn from his experiences, offering practical advice, encouragement, and clarity on various issues confronting the youths.

The interaction programme was attended by officials of the Department of Youth Affairs, led by its Director Ramesh Linggi, besides special invitees from diverse fields, including education, sports, culture, and social service. Parents of the participating youths were also present. (Lok Bhavan)