ITANAGAR, 6 Jan: The 1 Arunachal Pradesh Battalion of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) commenced its combined annual training camp (CATC-157)-cum-Yuva Aapda Mitra (YAM) at DeraNatung Government College (DNGC) here on Tuesday.

The 10-day camp, scheduled from 5-14 January, aims to introduce NCC cadets to structured camp life while instilling the core values of unity and discipline, national integration, and community living.

The primary objective of the camp is to familiarise the cadets with the ethos of collective living, shared responsibilities, and mutual respect. Through a well-planned training schedule, cadets are being exposed to the principles of cooperation, shared beliefs, and optimal utilisation of common resources.

The training programme places strong emphasis on basic military training, which includes physical training, field craft and battle craft, as well as small arms firing. These activities are designed to enhance physical endurance, discipline, teamwork, and basic soldiering skills among the cadets. In addition to military-oriented training, the camp also focuses on the holistic development of the cadets through games, cultural activities, and personality development sessions.

A significant highlight of the present camp is the inclusion of disaster management and response training under the Yuva Aapda Mitra (YAM) scheme, an initiative of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). Under this programme, NCC cadets are being trained to effectively respond to community needs in the aftermath of natural disasters such as floods, cloudbursts, and earthquakes. The YAM training is being conducted by qualified instructors from the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), equipping the cadets with essential skills in basic relief, rescue, and emergency response. The volunteer cadets have been provided with emergency response kits and certificates by the SDMA.

The camp schedule also includes training in self-defence, unarmed combat, and preparatory sessions for competitive examinations aimed at joining the Indian armed forces and civil services. Furthermore, guest lectures by distinguished personalities are being organised to motivate cadets and guide the young minds in choosing suitable career paths.

In his opening address, the camp commandant encouraged the cadets to actively participate in all scheduled activities, and emphasised the importance of maintaining high standards of discipline, morale, and conduct throughout the camp. He also highlighted the significance of verbal communication skills, active listening, and peer interaction, describing communication as a vital leadership attribute.

The camp is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping responsible, disciplined, and socially committed youths, ready to serve the nation and society in times of need.