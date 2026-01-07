PASIGHAT, 6 Jan: Seren United defeated Telam David Club by 28 runs in the opening match of the Yito Kakki & Jirku Lombi (Kakki) Memorial Inter-Village Running T20 Tournament, 2026, at Sido playground near here in East district on 5 January.

Choosing to bowl first after winning the toss, Telam David Club restricted Seren United to 130 runs all out in 15.3 overs.

While chasing the target, Telam David Club were bundled out for 102 runs in the 15th over.

Themed ‘Say no to drugs, yes to sports’, the tournament aims to promote sportsmanship and youth participation, and to discourage drug abuse in order to build a drug-free society.

Addressing the youths during the opening ceremony, Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering highlighted the importance of sports and the urged them to adopt sports as a healthy and disciplined way of life.

Supporting the theme of the tournament, Ering strongly advocated a drug-free lifestyle.

Galo Mising Coordination Committee president Kenyom Dabi also attended the opening programme.

Other participating teams are Sido Cricket Team, Depi Cricket Club, Sipu Cricket Team, Kadu Youth Sports Club, Mane Cricket Team, Tabi Ripo Cricket Team, Kakki Sporting Club, Detak Cricket Team, Serey United Club, and Lipin Cricket Team.