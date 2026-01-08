JENGGING, 7 Jan: Field gears were distributed to 34 frontline staff of Mouling National Park here in Upper Siang district on Tuesday.

The items were distributed at an event organized at the Nature Interpretation Centre of the park by the Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE) in collaboration with the Mouling National Park team as part of their joint initiative to strengthen technical capacity, wildlife protection and forest management of Mouling National Park, an ATREE release said.

Mouling National Park DFO Bittem Darrang, former Field Director of Pakke Tiger Reserve Tana Tapi, and Dr. Rajkamal Goswami, fellow at ATREE and lead of ATREE-Arunachal Pradesh, distributed the items.

The DFO emphasised the need to equip the field personnel with the right gear for effective patrolling, monitoring, and conservation on the ground.

“This initiative will strengthen our ability to safeguard biodiversity and improve wildlife management in Mouling National Park in the coming years,” Darrang said.

Dr. Goswami spoke about ATREE’s ongoing work in Mouling National Park, highlighting joint site assessments, patrolling initiatives, and camera trapping activities undertaken in collaboration with the forest department.

He also shared images of endangered and vulnerable mammal species recorded during the first round of camera trapping and outlined plans to engage with field rangers and organise stakeholder meetings to strengthen community involvement.

Tapi encouraged field personnel to remain steadfast in their work.

“The Pakke Tiger Reserve model demonstrates what committed frontline staff can achieve. With similar dedication, Mouling National Park can strengthen its conservation and management outcomes while also creating opportunities for responsible tourism and research,” he said.

Sisibiyang Nopi, range officer, Ramsing Wildlife Range, said that the forest department and the public must work closely to achieve significant development.