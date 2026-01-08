ITANAGAR, 7 Jan: Governor K.T Parnaik said that the use of geo-spatial technology, along with widespread awareness on cyber security, is imperative for governance and has become the need of the hour.

“Our state must place a strong emphasis on cyber security to ensure the safety and confidence of every citizen in the digital age,” he said at a meeting with home minister Mama Natung at Lok Bhavan here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, they had wide-ranging discussions on security and law and order, with special focus on border management, indigenous affairs, and other issues vital to the state’s stability and well-being.

The governor advised the home minister to progressively adopt technology as a tool for strengthening security systems and to effectively deal with the emerging challenges.

Parnaik, who was monitoring the rescue operation of the recent Chaglagam accident, expressed concern for public safety and advised the home minister to direct the district police to closely monitor the movement of vehicles during night hours as a precautionary measure.

He said that proactive steps, timely supervision, and coordination at the district level can significantly reduce risks and help save precious lives.

The governor recommended prompt action to deter constructions by illegal immigrants, who are trying to make inroads into the state.

He commended the home minister, DGP Anand Mohan, and the entire police force for the peaceful conduct of the panchayati raj and local bodies’ elections.

The Governor also appreciated the home minister’s leadership in the ongoing crusade against drugs, describing it as a critical mission to safeguard the youth and the social fabric of Arunachal Pradesh.

The home minister briefed the governor on the prevailing law and order situation in the state, outlining the challenges faced on the ground and the measures taken to address them. He also shared details of preventive steps, enforcement actions, and ongoing initiatives aimed at maintaining peace, ensuring public safety, and strengthening citizens’ confidence in the administration. (Lok Bhavan)