Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that strict action would be taken against anyone found guilty in the Lada-Sarli Frontier Highway compensation scam after the investigation is completed. He was responding to the East Kameng Social Welfare & Cultural Organisation’s (EKSWCO) demand for the arrest of all officials involved, including former deputy commissioner Himanshu Nigam.

However, he said that accountability would be decided only after the investigation is completed, even as the government is being accused of making one individual a scapegoat.

It is also likely that the case will continue to be handled by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), even though there have been demands for it to be handed over to central government agencies.

The EKSWCO had earlier criticised the ACB as ineffective and demanded that the case be handed over to central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate. In response, the Chief Minister said that the state government cannot direct central government agencies.

The government can, however, write to the Centre, and it is up to these agencies to examine the merits of the case and decide on further action. The money trail is too evident to be ignored.

There have been large-scale irregularities in the disbursement of government funds, making it difficult to overlook the issue. No matter who conducts the investigation, there must be accountability, and those responsible will have to pay.