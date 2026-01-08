[Prafulla Kaman]

PASIGHAT, 7 Jan: Migratory birds have started arriving at the water bodies of the Daying Ering Wildlife Sanctuary (DEWS) in East Siang district and the wetlands bordering Jonai in Assam.

Wildlife officials here said that as cold weather has gripped the region, many winged visitors, including the Ruddy Shelduck (Tadorna ferruginea), Great Cormorant (Phalacrocorax carbo), Black-bellied Tern (Sterna acuticauda), and other smaller migratory birds, have been spotted in the sanctuary’s water bodies.

The winter guests are currently being sighted in the Borguli and Sibiyamukh ranges of the wildlife sanctuary.

Officials said that winter migratory birds, which usually flock to the water bodies of DEWS and the river basins of the Siang and Lali rivers from mid-November to early December every year, began arriving only in the last week of December this year.

Located about 8 kms from the historic Pasighat town and close to the Lower Mebo area of the district, DEWS is sandwiched between the Siang and Sibya rivers, creating ideal conditions for wildlife to thrive.

The sanctuary, endowed with pristine water bodies and sandbars, serves as a crucial stopover by providing favourable ecological conditions for avian visitors. It is considered a significant factor in maintaining the ecological balance of the Siang valley.

Notably, the wildlife sanctuary is also home to some globally threatened avian species, including endangered vultures and the Bengal Florican (Houbaropsis bengalensis).