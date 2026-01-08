[Pisi Zauing]

ITANAGAR, 7 Jan: Carrying the vibrant cultural soul of Arunachal Pradesh to the national stage, the Singpho folk dance troupe from Changlang district and the Puroik folk song troupe from Bichom district were ceremonially flagged off by Governor K.T Parnaik at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar here on Tuesday as they prepare to participate in the prestigious 29th National Youth Festival 2026, scheduled to be held in New Delhi from 10 to 12 January.

The Governor extended his best wishes to the young cultural ambassadors, expressing confidence that the contingent would perform with excellence and dignity, thereby making Arunachal Pradesh proud on the national stage. The teams departed for New Delhi at midnight on Tuesday, accompanied by officials from the department of youth and cultural affairs, government of Arunachal Pradesh.

Governor Parnaik urged the escorting officials to ensure that the contingent faces no hardship during their journey or stay in the national capital. He expressed firm belief that the young performers would rise to the occasion, perform with dedication and grace, and showcase the cultural brilliance of Arunachal Pradesh before the entire nation.

Apart from the Singpho and Puroik troupes, two talented youths-Tajo Mihu and Tando Mili-are also part of the 43-member state contingent. They will compete in the painting and poetry categories, respectively, while other participants will represent the state in PPT events, reflecting the rich creative diversity of Arunachal’s youth.

The Singpho folk dance troupe comprises Pisi Zausan Singpho, Ongbu Singpho, Fanong Singpho, Rajib Mirip, Nyangong Singpho, Miss Panlong Singpho, Sanlee Ligum Singpho, Api Singpho, Thuing Singpho, and Inphi Roitong Singpho.

With their colourful attire, rhythmic movements, and deeply rooted cultural expressions, the troupe embodies the living heritage of the Singpho community. The Puroik folk song troupe, known for its soulful melodies and powerful storytelling, represents the timeless traditions of one of the state’s most distinctive indigenous communities.

The National Youth Festival is a celebration of India’s youthful energy and cultural plurality, where teams from all states and Union Territories converge to compete in art, literature, music, dance, and innovation. The festival serves not only as a competitive platform but also as a confluence of traditions, ideas, and aspirations, fostering unity through diversity. For the participants from Arunachal Pradesh, it represents a proud opportunity to present their heritage before a national audience and stand shoulder to shoulder with the best talents from across the country.

Notably, both the Singpho folk dance troupe and the Puroik folk song troupe recently emerged as first-prize winners at the State Youth Festival held in Itanagar, earning them the honour of representing their state at the national level.