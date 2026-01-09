ITANAGAR, 8 Jan: The state Cabinet in its first meeting of 2026 held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pema Khandu approved a series of important policy decisions aimed at strengthening healthcare delivery, public safety, education, urban governance, environmental conservation, and employment generation in the state.

The council of ministers in the Cabinet meeting approved HLL Lifecare Ltd, a Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, to create diagnostic infrastructure (laboratories) in the 256 sub-centres, 82 primary health centres (PHCs), 25 community health centres (CHCs) and 64 block public health units. The creation of diagnostic infrastructure has been done under the mandate of 15th Finance Commission health grants.

In addition, as part of creation of diagnostic infrastructure, HLL Lifecare Ltd has also been approved to implement laboratory management information system (LMIS) in all the health facilities of the state, including the medical college, general and district hospitals, CHCs, PHCs and sub-centres in the state. LMIS is a step forward to improve the functioning of laboratory services by digitalisation of supply chain, logistics, inventory data and other such important processes that improves the quality of laboratory services.

Till date, through the HLL Lifecare Ltd, tele-radiology of CT scan services in Aalo, Bomdila, Khonsa, Namsai Tawang, Tezu, Yingkiong and Ziro have benefitted nearly 12,000 patients. To further improve the diagnostic radiology services in the state, HLL Lifecare Ltd has been approved to provide atomic energy regulatory board certification for all general and district hospitals and CHCs.

The creation of diagnostic infrastructures is an effort of the government towards providing accessible, affordable quality diagnostic services nearer to the community.

This will not only result in reducing out-of-pocket expenditure but will also enable evidence-based patient management, resulting in better patient care.

The Cabinet also approved the procurement of 40 mobile medical units (MMUs) under the Vibrant Villages Programme (funded by the MHA) through HLL Lifecare Ltd, with operational support to be funded under the National Health Mission.

The MMUs will strengthen healthcare delivery in 455 vibrant villages across 11 border districts, namely Anjaw, Dibang Valley, East Kameng, Kra Daadi, Kurung Kumey, Lower Dibang Valley, Shi-Yomi, Tawang, Upper Siang, Upper Subansiri, and West Kameng.

It will enhance healthcare accessibility by delivering essential healthcare services to remote villages lacking health infrastructure, and bridge the healthcare gap between rural and urban areas through mobile health units. It will also serve and provide access to quality primary healthcare services in remote, hard-to-reach, and border areas.

The initiative is expected to significantly improve health indicators, reduce out-of-pocket expenditure, and enhance the overall quality of life of the people residing in border villages, while reinforcing the government’s commitment to inclusive development and strengthened service delivery in frontier areas.

Considering the increasing incidence of fire accidents and disaster response requirements, the Cabinet approved the proposal for enactment of the Arunachal Pradesh Fire and Emergency Services Bill, 2025, replacing the existing 1991 Act. The new legislation strengthens the legal and operational framework of the department in line with modern requirements. The bill will go to the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly for passage to become an Act.

The Cabinet also approved special grade promotions for fire & emergency services personnel on completion of 15, 20, and 30 years of service, as a measure to address career stagnation and recognise long years of service. A total of 142 personnel will benefit from this Cabinet decision.

The Cabinet further approved creation of 91 posts for seven sub-jails in Longding, Khonsa, Changlang, Pasighat, Yingkiong, Aalo and Koloriang to enhance effective prison management.

Meanwhile, in a major decision to strengthen human resource in the education department, the Cabinet approved creation of 58 posts. The Cabinet approved the creation of 14 posts of administrative, non-teaching, and teaching posts and 32 assistant professor posts for the Government Model Degree College in Piyong in Namsai district and the Government Model Degree College in Kanubari in Longding district.

Further, 12 posts of assistant professors have been approved for introduction of sociology, commerce, and mass communication courses in select government colleges across the state, aimed at expanding access to higher education and generating employment opportunities for the youths.

The Cabinet also accorded approval for the creation of a directorate of urban local bodies under the Department of Urban Affairs, in alignment with the 74th constitutional amendment, to strengthen urban local governance. A separate directorate would facilitate better coordination between various stakeholders, including local bodies, state government departments and central government agencies, ensuring a more cohesive approach to urban development.

Further, to address acute cadre stagnation, the Cabinet approved a one-time relaxation of residency requirements under the Arunachal Pradesh Forest Service (APFS) Rules, 2019, enabling immediate promotions against existing vacancies without any additional financial burden. A total of 48 APFS officers will get direct benefit and 60 frontline forest officers will get indirect promotional benefits from this decision.

The Cabinet also approved the recruitment rules for the Special Tiger Protection Force (STPF) for Pakke, Namdapha, and Kamlang tiger reserves, with a direction to insert “the cut-off date for the departmental absorption, which should be the date of creation of the STPF posts, ie, 6.03.2024, in the recruitment rule.”

This will significantly strengthen wildlife protection and anti-poaching measures under the Project Tiger framework. This decision will ensure recruitment to 324 posts of special tiger guards under the Special Tiger Protection Force,thereby providing employment opportunities to youths.

The Cabinet reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to good governance, public service delivery, employment generation, environmental protection, and inclusive development for the people of Arunachal. (CM’s PR Cell)