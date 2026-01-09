ITANAGAR, 8 Jan: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Thursday said the Narendra Modi-led NDA government is steadily strengthening India’s energy security and overall economic standing through “decisive and future-ready action,” underlining the country’s progress across key sectors.

Highlighting a major development in the energy sector, Mein said the commissioning of HPCL’s residue upgradation facility (RUF) at the Visakhapatnam Refinery on Monday marks a significant milestone in India’s journey towards self-reliance.

“The Modi government continues to strengthen India’s energy security through decisive and future-ready action,” Mein said in a post on X.

He added that the RUF would enhance fuel production efficiency, reduce dependence on crude imports, and maximise value from every barrel of oil, thereby reinforcing India’s resolve towards Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The facility includes India’s first residue hydrocracking unit and the world’s first LC-Max unit, capable of converting about 93 percent of low-value bottom-of-the-barrel oils into high-value petroleum products.

Calling the project a major engineering achievement, the deputy chief minister noted that the facility is designed to upgrade heavy, low-value residues into high-value fuels, improving refining depth and boosting fuel self-sufficiency.

“This is a decisive step towards energy security and long-term sustainability,” Mein said.

In another social media post, Mein drew attention to India’s broader transformation under Modi, citing achievements across agriculture, the economy and clean energy.

“Becoming the world’s leading rice producer, the world’s fourth largest economy and the world’s third largest solar power producer shows what focused reforms can achieve,” the deputy chief minister said.

He described the country’s progress as a reflection of resilience and sustained growth driven by reforms.

According to him, this transformation is having a direct impact on people’s lives.

“This change under Modi is creating opportunities for farmers, youths and innovators across India,” Mein said, stressing that growth in clean energy and economic capacity is laying the foundation for a stronger and more self-reliant nation.

The deputy chief minister reiterated that strengthened energy infrastructure, reduced import dependence,and leadership in renewable energy are crucial to meeting future demand and ensuring inclusive growth. (PTI)