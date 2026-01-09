[ Prem Chetry ]

SINGCHUNG, 8 Jan: In a bid to strengthen the conservation efforts of the Forest Department and local communities, the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) and Fondation Segre (FS) donated equipment aid (EA) to the Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary (EWS) at the Nature Interpretation Centre in Ramalingam in Singchung subdivision of West Kameng district on Thursday.

Dr Panjit Basumatary, manager and head of the Wildlife Trust of India’s Centre for Bear Rehabilitation and Conservation at Pakke Tiger Reserve, lauded the conservation efforts of the Forest Department.

“WTI is very keen to support those who are working hard for conservation but often remain out of focus. Today, we are very happy to meet such passionate people and to be able to provide this small support. In the future as well, we would be glad to assist the department in their conservation efforts,” he said.

Meanwhile, Conservator of Forests Millo Tasser said, “Eaglenest is very close to my heart.

I am extremely happy that WTI has provided this important equipment aid to the forest staff. By working together, we can protect our prized wildlife.”

EWS Range Forest Officer Yachang Kani thanked the WTI for the equipment grant, saying, “We are dedicated to protecting wildlife, and this equipment aid from WTI and Fondation Segre will greatly support our protection and conservation work. This support will help us perform our duties more effectively.”

Honorary wildlife warden Lobsang Tashi and Shergaon Forest Division DFO Tabom Soki called for greater collaboration and local participation in conservation efforts.

Sarika Baidya, team leader of the Bhutan Glory Project, Nature Mates, Kolkata, and Range Forest Officer Kani worked together to secure the EA. The project team has been working at the EWS since 2023 for butterfly conservation.

As WTI came on board to support the Bhutan Glory Project, Baidya facilitated discussions between therange forest officer and WTI representatives to secure the equipment. The equipment, which include a snake rescue kit, camera trap, trekking gear, headlamps, tents, a weather station, and other essential research tools, was handed over to 30 forest staffers.