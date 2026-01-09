ITANAGAR, 8 Jan: The state president of the Janata Dal (S), Rokom Apang, passed away on Wednesday morning in a hospital here. He had been battling cancer for the last year. He is survived by his wife, four sons and three daughters.

Born in 1959, late Apang had been elected twice as anchal samiti member from the Karko-Gosang gram panchayat segment in the late 80s. In the past, he had also held the post of the state vice president of the Arunachal Congress (AC).

In 2019, he was appointed as the state president of the Janata Dal (S).

In its tribute to its late president, the state unit of the JD (S) said it will remember him as a humble and kind leader. The party has extended deepest condolences to the family members of the late Apang.