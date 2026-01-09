ITANAGAR, 8 Jan: The West Kameng district administration has imposed strict regulations on transportation of hazardous goods through the strategically important Sela Tunnel, citing public safety and the need to prevent untoward incidents inside the underpass.

According to an order issued by Deputy Commissioner Akriti Sagar, movement of vehicles carrying hazardous materials through the Sela Tunnel will now be allowed only during fixed time windows.

According to the order, vehicles carrying inflammable liquids such as petrol and LPG will be permitted to pass through the tunnel between 1 pm and 3 pm, while night-time movement will be allowed only between 11 pm and 4 am.

The administration has also clarified that Army vehicles transporting hazardous materials may be allowed to cross the tunnel strictly as per convoy movement, after prior intimation to the tunnel safety officer.

The order further outlines comprehensive winter and monsoon traffic management measures.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has been made responsible for ensuring that the tunnel remains traffic-worthy through adequate deployment of manpower, equipment and regular maintenance.

Traffic police will manage vehicular movement, including diversion of vehicles when required. During snowy conditions, civil police deployed at Padma and Dirang towns will ensure that snow chains are fitted on vehicles entering the tunnel road.

A set of mandatory safety instructions has also been issued. All vehicles carrying dangerous goods must be equipped with automatic self-extinguishing devices, while firefighting equipment such as extinguishers and hydrants must be installed inside the tunnel and kept clearly visible and easily accessible.

Overtaking inside the tunnel has been strictly prohibited, and vehicles carrying hazardous goods must maintain a safe distance from other vehicles at all times.

The order states that any vehicle transporting hazardous materials must inform the tunnel safety officer at least 24 hours in advance to enable preparation of a proper hazardous passage manifest.

The maximum speed limit inside the tunnel has been capped at 40 km per hour, and both overtaking and halting inside the tunnel are strictly prohibited. (PTI)