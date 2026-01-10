Staff Reporter

DOIMUKH, 9 Jan: The Doimukh police have solved a burglary case involving the theft of traditional ornaments worth Rs 3.5 crore.

On 27 December, 2025, a complaint was received from Dr Tana Jesy Tara of Amba village at the Doimukh police station, stating that in the intervening night of 26 and 27 December, unknown miscreants stole traditional ornaments from his house after taking away the DCR of the CCTV.

The accused has been identified as Sadikul Islam (26). He is a businessman who comes from Laluk in Assam to sell fish, providing door-to-door service in Doimukh area. The local ornaments were recovered from the pond of the accused.

Addressing mediapersons, Papum Pare SP Taru Gusar informed that on

Thursday midnight, during an operation led by SDPO Radhe Obing, SI MA Nur, L/SI Ajo Licha, ASI TD Goiba and other personnel, the accused was nabbed from No 2 Kehutoli, under Laluk police station in Lakhimpur district of Assam, and properties worth over Rs 3 crore were recovered from his possession.

Two other accused are still absconding but they have been identified and will be arrested shortly, informed the SP.

The SP thanked his Lakhimpur counterpart for providing assistance and the police personnel in his team for cracking a clueless case after meticulous and dedicated investigation.