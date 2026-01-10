[ Prem Chetry ]

SINGCHUNG, 9 Jan: The Bhutan Glory Project (BGP) team organised a threat identification workshop for Ludlow’s Bhutan Glory for the members and staff of the Forest Department and the Singchung Bugun Village Community Reserve (SBVCR) at the Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary (EWS)in Singchung subdivision of West Kameng district on Thursday.

The event, organised in collaboration with the Forest Department, highlighted the threats to Ludlow’s Bhutan Glory in India and discussed threat mitigation strategies with the participants. The programme was supported by the Wildlife Trust of India – Rapid Action Grant.

Sarika Baidya, team leader of the BGP, stressed the importance of Ludlow’s Bhutan Glory. She said, “Insects are highly vulnerable to current climate changes. The additional pressures from human disturbances, habitat degradation and illegal collections can force Ludlow’s Bhutan Glory to go extinct.”

SBVCR chairman Khandu Glow said, “Bhutan Glory is very important to us as a Schedule I species and restricted to Arunachal Pradesh in India. We must work hard to minimise the threats to the butterfly, ensuring a safe haven for it.”

EWS Range Forest Officer Yachang Kani said, “Today’s event helps us to grasp the real problems faced by Ludlow’s Bhutan Glory. Thanks to Sarika and WTI-RAP, we came to know more about the threats to the butterflies.”

Ludlow’s Bhutan Glory is an endangered butterfly and a Schedule I species found only in Arunachal. Sarika Baidya, from Nature Mates, Kolkata first started the Bhutan Glory Project in 2023 to conserve the butterfly in India. The WTI joined the team in 2025 to help in continuation of Ludlow’s Bhutan Glory conservation.

By designating a rapid action project, the WTI highlights the urgency of the project to conserve the endangered butterfly. The grant helps to organise extensive outreach programmes to create awareness for the project among the local people.