YAZALI, 9 Jan: A training programme on soil health and value addition under the NABARD DPR project on ginger value chain was conducted here in Keyi Panyor district on Friday.

Subject matter specialists of the KVK, Yachuli, emphasised the importance of soil testing and its implications on crop production and soil health. They also educated the farmers on post-harvest management of ginger and techniques for value addition to enhance profitability.

They informed the participants about the Rural Business Incubation Centre set up at Rajiv Gandhi University, which provides mentorship and business planning training to aspiring entrepreneurs.

NABARD DDM Dr Lalit Kumar Maurya spoke on the need for immediate interventions to ensure better on-ground implementation and improved outcomes of the project.

The director of Infoway IT Solutions presented an overview of the project and its implementation strategy.

The programme was organised by Infoway IT Solutions and sponsored by the NABARD.

The completion cost of the project is estimated at Rs 26,069.50 crore, including IDC and financing charges of Rs 4,815.64 crore.

The project is proposed to be financed with a debt-equity ratio of 70:30, supported by the Government of India grants for enabling infrastructure (Rs 1,340 crore) and flood moderation component (Rs 4,743.98 crore), along with 100 percent SGST reimbursement by the state government.

Considering these aspects, the levelised tariff of the project is Rs 5.97/unit.

Key benefits from the project include flood moderation in the Brahmaputra basin, 12 percent free power to the Arunachal Pradesh government, yielding about Rs 486 crore annually, contribution of Rs 40 crore per year to Local Area Development Fund (LADF).

The project will also lead to regional infrastructure development, and significant employment generation (about 300 direct jobs and 2,500 contract workers during peak construction period).

Besides, the state government will earn a first-year return of about Rs 127 crore on the Rs 750 crore central financial assistance (CFA) included in its 26 percent equity contribution.

The source said also that the Power Ministry has given in-principle approval for Rs 3,000 crore expenditure for testing facilities across the country. (PTI)