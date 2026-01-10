TAFRALIANG/GORI, 9 Jan: Following the successful technology trial of oyster mushroom cultivation using large cardamom substrate, the Anjaw Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) organised a training-cum-demonstration programme on oyster mushroom cultivation at Tafraliang village on Friday, as part of its systematic technology dissemination initiatives among farmers.

The programme focused on cultivation of oyster mushroom using locally available large cardamom residues as substrate.

During the training session, Dr S Peter Singh highlighted the outcomes of the technology trial, which yielded encouraging results such as vigorous mushroom growth and multiple harvests from a single cultivation bag.

KVK officials emphasised that the utilisation of large cardamom waste not only reduces the cost of mushroom production but also promotes eco-friendly recycling of agricultural residues. The technology was highlighted as particularly suitable for small and marginal farmers, women, and rural youths, as it requires minimal space and investment while offering quick economic returns and improved nutritional security.

Home science expert Pooja Singnale apprised the participants of the value adding locally available agricultural products, while horticulture scientist Satveer Yadav highlighted the propagation methods of citrus, kiwi, and pineapple.

Meanwhile, in Leparada district, the All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on Mushroom organised a training programme on oyster mushroom cultivation at the mushroom research and training centre in Gori on Friday.

The programme, which witnessed the active participation of 21 unemployed women, was aimed at enhancing their livelihood opportunities through oyster mushroom-based enterprises.

During the training programme, AICRP on Mushroom’s principal investigator Dr Raghuveer Singh highlighted the importance of oyster mushroom as a functional food rich in nutrients and bioactive compounds.

As part of the programme, plastic buckets, hand sprayers, and training kits along with informational pamphlets were distributed to the participants to facilitate practical adoption of the demonstrated technologies.

The trainees gained hands-on practical experience through live demonstrations and interactive sessions covering step-by-step procedures for substrate preparation, spawning, crop management, and harvesting inside mushroom cropping rooms.

The programme also included a guided visit to the mushroom museum, where the participants were introduced to mushroom biodiversity and advanced mushroom production technologies, further enriching their learning experience.