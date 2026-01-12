BAGRA, 11 Jan: MLA Topin Ete invited tourists from within the country and abroad to come and support the upcoming Arunachal Pineapple Festival-Bagra (APFB) 3.0.

The festival will be held at its new site here in West Siang district from 16 to 18 January.

On Sunday, Ete visited the new festival site and took stock of the preparations.

According to the organising committee, the preparations are almost complete.

Ete, also the chief patron of the festival, expressed satisfaction with the progress made and commended the local organising committee for timely development of the site.

He thanked the state government led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu and DCM Chowna Mein for declaring APFB an annual calendar event under Horticulture Department.

Later, a team of officials from the ArSRLM of West Siang, Leparada and Shi-Yomi districts visited the festival site and interacted with the organising committee regarding the exhibition stalls.

They informed the committee that four SHGs will display and sell their products during the festival.

Meanwhile, officials from the Horticulture Department also visited the site and planned their exhibition stall.