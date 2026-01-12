KOLORIANG, 11 Jan: The oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected panchayati raj (PR) representatives of Kurung Kumey district was held on Saturday.

The ceremony was conducted in two phases: one for the gram panchayat (GP), and the other for the zilla parishad (ZP).

The selection/nomination and oath-taking proceedings for the GPMs and GPCs were chaired by the gram panchayat member secretary at the respective circle headquarters.

The zilla parishad ceremonial proceedings for the ZPMs and the ZPC were chaired by DPDO Tage Tatung at the mini-secretariat here.

Newly elected ZPC of Kurung Kumey district, Bake Yama, expressed her gratitude to the people, fellow ZPMs, and the Bharatiya Janata Party, and extended gratitude to Koloriang MLA Pani Taram and Nyapin MLA Tai Nikio for their support and cooperation.

The ZPC assured that she would focus on the overall development of the district with support from both the MLAs of the district. (DIPRO)