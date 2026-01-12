ITANAGAR, 11 Jan: The Sampoorna Suraksha Kendra, in collaboration with the District AIDS Control Society and the District Health Society, ICR, organised a comprehensive health camp with the objective of promoting preventive healthcare and early detection of diseases among CRPF personnel at the 138 Bn CRPF headquarters in Senki View here on Saturday.

Free medical services, including HIV, HBV, TB, syphilis, and HCV screening, along with non-communicable disease check-ups, were provided during the camp.

The battalion’s Commandant Rajendra Kumar, Second-in-Command Nisha Mol, SMO Dr M Manasa, officers, subordinate officers, and jawans participated enthusiastically in the medical camp.