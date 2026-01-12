ITANAGAR, 11 Jan: Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that empowered grassroots institutions like panchayats are central to nation-building and expressed confidence that the newly elected panchayat leaders would work with dedication to accelerate development and inclusive growth across the state.

In a social media post on Saturday, the chief minister congratulated the newly sworn-in zilla parishad chairpersons (ZPCs) and gram panchayat chairpersons (GPCs) in the state.

“My heartfelt congratulations to all the newly sworn 27 zilla parishad chairpersons and 2,108 gram panchayat chairpersons across Arunachal Pradesh,” Khandu said on X.

Highlighting the importance of local self-governance, the chief minister said grassroots institutions, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have been “empowered to play a pivotal role in nation-building.”

Khandu said he was confident that the elected representatives would work with dedication and a strong sense of public service to accelerate development and inclusive growth in their respective areas.

“Best wishes to all of you, as you embark on this important responsibility of serving the people of the state,” the CM said.

The process of results of the elections for the posts of ZPCs and GPCs was completed in all 27 districts of the state on Saturday, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registering a decisive victory.

The BJP secured 25 out of the 27 ZPC posts, while the People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won one each.

Of the total ZPC posts, 11 are held by women.

The panchayat elections were held on 15 December last year.

In the gram panchayat polls, the ruling BJP won over 6,000 of the total 8,208 seats across the state.

In the zilla parishad member elections, the party secured 170 of the 245 seats, including 44 that were won unopposed. (PTI)