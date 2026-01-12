ITANAGAR, 11 Jan: Governor KT Parnaik called upon the young citizens to draw inspiration from Swami Vivekananda, serve the poor and the marginalised, protect the rich natural heritage, and reject divisive thinking.

“Your dedication and character will be the foundation of a Viksit Arunachal and a Viksit Bharat,” he said.

Extending his greetings to the youths of the state on the occasion of National Youth Day, which commemorates the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, the governor said that the day reminds all of the “immense energy, idealism, and responsibility that the youths carry in shaping the destiny of our nation.”

In his message, the governor said that Swami Vivekananda was a visionary nationalist who placed unwavering faith in the power of young minds. His message of universal brotherhood and service to humanity continues to inspire generations, he said.

“Through his historic address at the Parliament of the World’s Religions in Chicago, he introduced the world to India’s timeless values of harmony, spirituality, and inclusiveness. His ideals remain profoundly relevant in today’s rapidly changing world,” the governor said.

The governor further said that, inspired by Swami Vivekananda’s ideals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat places the youths at the heart of India’s journey towards becoming a developed, self-reliant, and inclusive nation.

He said that the youths of Arunachal Pradesh, with their talent, discipline, and deep-rooted cultural values, have a vital role to play in realising thenational aspiration through innovation, service, and responsible citizenship. (Lok Bhavan)