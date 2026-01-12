DAPORIJO, 11 Jan: Yayi Nima Dulom, a pioneer in women’s empowerment in the Tagin community, passed away at the age of 85 years in Naharlagun on 11 January, family sources said.

She was widowed for around 40 years and brought up her four children with courage after her husband died prematurely. Her son Tuter Dulom, secretary-general of the Tagin Cultural Society, is presently serving as senior station superintendent of the Arunachal Pradesh State Transport Services.

Dulom, who was also a good orator, was loved by all for her hard work, religiousness and straightforward nature.

Her mortal remains will be laid to rest at Morak Nima village, on the outskirts of Daporijo town, on 12 January.

Members of the Tagin Welfare Society, led by its president Tana Yekar, visited the bereaved family and paid their last respects to late Dulom.

The Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh, Arunachal Vikash Parishad, Tagin Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society, Vivekananda Kendra Sanghatan, and Reri Welfare Society also mourned the demise of Dulom and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

GA/DA Secretary Komkar Dulom and retired chief engineer Dube Dulom also deeply mourned the demise of Yayi Nima Dulom and offered prayers for eternal peace of the departed soul.