GANGTOK, 12 Jan: Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik said that the 17 Mountain Division bears a “serious and historic” responsibility as the guardian of the Northeastern region and the sentinel of the Siliguri Corridor, one of the most sensitive strategic frontiers of the nation.

Addressing a sainik sammelan here in Sikkim on the occasion of the division’s 65th raising day, the governor urged the officers and troops to embrace technology as a force multiplier, and highlighted the operational necessity of artificial intelligence, drones, modern surveillance, cyber capabilities, and emerging technologies in the post-Operation Sindoor environment.

Outlining his vision for the way forward in an evolving security environment, the governor stressed the importance of agility, innovation, continuous learning, and perception management. He called upon the division to further strengthen people-centric initiatives such as Operation Sadbhavana and military-civil fusion to win hearts and minds alongside securing terrain.

The governor complimented the 17 Mountain Division for its illustrious legacy, exceptional professionalism, and unwavering dedication to duty. He paid rich tributes to its historic contributions, from the World Wars and the liberation of Goa to its pivotal role in the merger of Sikkim with the union of India and steadfast conduct during engagements at Nathu La, Cho La, and Doklam.

Parnaik expressed faith in the officers and troops of the 17 Mountain Division, noting that the armed forces and the people of India repose complete trust in their courage, discipline, and moral strength. He expressed confidence that the division would continue to uphold its glorious legacy, rise to future challenges with confidence and resolve, and contribute decisively to national security and the vision of a strong, secure, and self-reliant India.

The governor conveyed his best wishes to all ranks, veterans, and families, and called upon the division to always place the nation before self while marching forward with courage, wisdom, and unwavering faith in the tricolour.

Recalling his own tenure as the division commander, the governor spoke of landmark initiatives such as the opening of the Nathu La pass for trade in 2006 and the division’s continued role in promoting development, tourism, and community welfare in Sikkim.

He also placed on record his appreciation for General Officer Commanding, Maj Gen Mahipal Singh Rathore, and all ranks for the meticulous planning and dignified conduct of the raising day sammelan, reflecting the highest traditions of the Indian Army.(Lok Bhavan)