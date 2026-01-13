ITANAGAR, 12 Jan: Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor Likha Nari Tadar and Deputy Mayor Tok Tabin Camdir took the oath of office at Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre here on Monday.

The swearing-in ceremony was headed by IMC Commissioner Kego Jilen. The day also featured the first meeting of the IMC.

Speaking to reporters, the mayor said she would prioritise traffic congestion in the city first as a step towards creating a Viksit Arunachal Pradesh. The mayor acknowledged the need for maintaining hygiene and cleanliness in the city, and stated that she would start from her own ward – Ward 16.

Ward 17 Corporator Nabam Yahi Tad, whose area covers the busy streets of the Naharlagun daily market, said she would prioritise and maintain cleanliness in her ward, which also covers the TRIHMS. She also urged the people of her area to support her endeavour.

While Tad was also one of the contenders for the post of the mayor, she said, “I was in the race, of course,but we do have to honour the decisions made by the party.”

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Urban Development Minister Balo Raja, Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso, former IMC mayor Tame Phassang, ICR DC Toko Babu, and IMC Commissioner Kego Jilen,along with other senior officials and dignitaries.

Padung, Lego take charge as PMC chief councillor, deputy

Meanwhile, Tagom Padung (PPA) was declared unopposed as the chief councilor of the Pasighat Municipal Council (PMC), while Kamin Lego (PPA) was declared unopposed as the deputy chief councillor during a meeting of the councillors held in Pasighat in East Siang district on Monday.

Congratulating the new PMC team, East Siang DC Sonalika Jiwani expressed hope that the newly sworn in PMC team led by Padung and Lego would “usher in transformative initiatives for the model smart city of Pasighat in urban waste management and urban governance, strengthen citizens’ public grievance redressal, and advance digital governance and PMC services” for the benefit of the public.

The DC also stressed on strengthening the PMC “through innovative and expanding scope for self-revenue generation” and urged the team to set new benchmarks in providing civic amenities.

The chief councillor, deputy chief councillor and councillors also shared their priorities and resolved to work as a cohesive team.

The new team of PMC councillors comprises Mem Tamut (Ward 2), Oyon Pabin (Ward 3), Rahul Tamuk(Ward 5), Mary Gao (Ward 6), Pema Dolma Moyong(Ward 7), and Oni Tamuk (Ward 8). (With DIPROinput)