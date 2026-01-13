[Mingkeng Osik]

YAGRUNG, 12 Jan: The statue of freedom fighter Lotiyang Taloh was unveiled here in East Siang district on Monday.

Addressing the gathering after unveiling the statue, MLA Tapi Darang appealed to the people to take responsibility for protecting and preserving the memorial.

APCC president Bosiram Siram said that India’s freedom story remains incomplete without acknowledging the sacrifices of tribal communities.

He lauded the Maktir Welfare Society for its commendable effort in erecting the memorial, stating that the statue will stand as a lasting landmark of identity, pride and historical awareness, educating future generations about Arunachal’s role in shaping the country’s freedom movement.

He lauded the organisers’ commitment to continuing legacy-based initiatives, including educational programmes, exhibitions and youth-oriented activities aimed at strengthening public understanding of tribal contributions to India’s independence.

MLA Ninong Ering stated that, after the nationwide celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Adi community has emerged as one of the key contributors to historical moments of the freedom struggle. He emphasised that, while recognising freedom fighters, the first preference should be given to the Adi tribe, considering their role and sacrifices in the region’s history.

Adi Freedom Fighter Recommendation Committee member Taduram Darang said that the systematic research related to Adi freedom fighters began in 2000. He said the committee has since been working to compile, verify, and document historical facts through careful research and consultation, ensuring that only genuine cases are recommended.

The committee reaffirmed its commitment to fairness, historical integrity, and respect for the sacrifices made by real freedom fighters, urging the public to uphold truth over sentiment in matters of recognition.

The solemn programme brought together elders, community leaders, descendants of freedom fighters, youth volunteers and dignitaries, generating a vibrant atmosphere filled with cultural pride and patriotic sentiment.

During the ceremony, speakers recalled the historical contributions of Lotiyang Taloh, particularly his pivotal role in the Anglo-Abor War (1911-1912). The gathering highlighted events leading to the death of colonial agent Noel Williamson and his party at Komsing, followed by the subsequent capture of Lotiyang Taloh and his accomplice by British sepoys in 1911.

In recognition of his courage and contribution, the Government of Arunachal Pradesh posthumously honoured Lotiyang Taloh during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, and officially conferred on him the title of ‘freedom fighter’ on 20 February, 2023. (With input from APCC)